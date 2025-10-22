How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/22/2025

U.S. stocks and the price of gold fell, as momentum on Wall Street reverses.

The S&P 500 sank 0.5% Wednesday, though it’s still not far below the all-time high it set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, from its record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Netflix helped drag the market lower after reporting a profit that fell short of forecasts. Beyond Meat added more wild swings to its meme-stock run, and the price of gold sank for a second straight day from its record. Stock indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.95 points, or 0.5%, to 6,699.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 334.33 points, or 0.7%, to 46,590.41.

The Nasdaq composite fell 213.27 points, or 0.9%, to 22,740.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.13 points, or 1.5%, to 2,451.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.39 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 399.80 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.42 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.62 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 817.77 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 4,046.19 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,429.60 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.39 points, or 9.9%.

The Associated Press