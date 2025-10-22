Family rescued after being stranded on small island off Cape Cod after boat caught fire

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — A family was rescued Wednesday by the Coast Guard off Cape Cod after their 30-foot pleasure boat caught fire and they were forced to swim to a small island where they sheltered in a barn for almost two days.

When the mother, father and their son didn’t return as expected Tuesday night, a relative contacted authorities. The Coast Guard, along with the Falmouth police and Falmouth Harbormaster, began a search throughout the night. Calls to the family went to voicemail.

On Wednesday, the son was able to use the boat’s marine radio, which washed up on the island, to make a mayday call to the Coast Guard. Soon after, the family was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter from Naushon Island and flown to an area hospital.

“Quick thinking and having quality equipment allowed the family to survive and call for help,” Scott Backholm, a search and rescue mission coordinator from Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said the family had planned to remain anchored between Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard throughout the weekend before returning Tuesday afternoon. The Coast Guard said they were awakened by the fire but did not say how far they had to swim to the island or the nature of their injuries.

Naushon Island is the largest of the Elizabeth Islands, a chain of islands between southeastern Massachusetts and Martha’s Vineyard

Hyannis Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Lamothe told Boston 25 News that his crew had rushed the family to Cape Cod Hospital. One family member was in critical condition and two were stable condition, he said. No one answered the phone at the Hyannis Fire Department on Wednesday night to find out more information.