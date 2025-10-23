US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Remain” by Sparks/Shyamalan (Random House)

2. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

3. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

4. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

7. “Red Rising (deluxe ed.)” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

8. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “Lights Out (collector’s ed.)” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

10. “The Picasso Heist” by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

11. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “Cry Havoc” by Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

13. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

14. “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (deluxe ed.)” by Matthew Stover (Random House Worlds)

15. “Boleyn Traitor” by Philippa Gregory (Morrow)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Under Siege” by Eric Trump (Threshold)

2. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

3. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

4. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

5. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

6. “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader)

7. “The Promise of Heaven” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “Last Rites” by Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central)

10. “Pagan Threat” by Lucas Miles (Humanix)

11. “Hostage” by Eli Sharabi (Harper Influence)

12. “Strong Ground” by Brené Brown (Random House)

13. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Vagabond” by Tim Curry (Grand Central)

15. “Sitting with Dogs” by Rocky Kanaka (DK)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

3. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Mad Wife” by Meagan Church (Sourcebooks Landmark)

5. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Small Moves, Big Life” by Andrea Leigh Rogers (BenBella)

8. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “Sawyer” by Jessica Peterson (Bloom)

10. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

11. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

13. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 19″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

15. “Burning Daylight” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

_____

By The Associated Press