Shooting at historically Black university in Pennsylvania leaves at least 7 injured, authorities say

By AP News

Authorities said at least seven people were injured at a shooting at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University Saturday night.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement had responded and were actively investigating.

No other details on the shooting, including the condition of the victims, were available. Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the full support of his administration to the university and local law enforcement.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he said.

Lincoln, a historically Black university in Oxford, is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia.

By The Associated Press

