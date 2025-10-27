Lula is optimistic there will be a US-Brazil trade deal after meeting with Trump in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Brazil’s leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed confidence Monday that his country and the United States will reach a trade deal, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump had practically “guaranteed” it during their talks the day before.

The two presidents held talks on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital Sunday, which Lula described as a “very good meeting.”

Trump, who headed to Japan from Malaysia, also signaled on Monday that a deal is likely and that he and Lula “had a great meeting.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Tokyo. “They’d like to do a deal.”

Earlier, Trump had said he could reduce tariffs on Brazil that he had enacted in a push for leniency for Brazil’s imprisoned former president, a Trump ally.

“I think we should be able to make some good deals for both countries,” Trump had said after meeting Lula.

According to Lula, he presented Trump with a written document outlining arguments against the U.S. tariff hikes that Lula said acknowledged the United States has the right to impose the measures, its move was based on “mistaken information.”

Trump didn’t commit to suspending the tariff hikes, nor raised any conditions during their talks, Lula said.

“He guaranteed to me that we will reach an agreement,” Lula told a news conference, speaking through an interpreter. “I am very confident that in a few days we will reach a solution.”

The Trump administration imposed a 40% tariff on Brazilian products in July on top of a 10% tariff hike earlier. The U.S. justified the tariffs saying that Brazil’s policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an economic emergency.

Bolsonaro was recently convicted of attempting a coup after losing his bid for reelection in 2022 and a panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced him to about 27 years in prison.

Lula said he again reminded Trump that Brazil was one of three Group of 20 industrialized and emerging-market nations countries with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus. The U.S. had a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year, according to the Census Bureau.

He also noted that Bolsonaro had been given a fair trial, and that his case should not factor in their trade negotiations.

“Bolsonaro is part of the past now in Brazilian history” he said.

Lula said he also offered to help mediate the crisis in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has accused the U.S. of fabricating a war against him after Washington sent the world’s biggest warship towards his country.

Lula, who marked his 80th birthday on Monday, said he felt at a high point of his life and that he hopes to live up to 120 years old. He was in Kuala Lumpur to attend annual summits held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as a guest of chair Malaysia, which hopes to deepen the region’s trade links with Latin America.

From aboard Air Force One, Trump also wished Lula a happy birthday, describing the Brazilian president as “a very vigorous guy.”

“I was very impressed,” Trump said.

Associated Press writer Christopher Megerian in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press