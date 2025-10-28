US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

2. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Escaped by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

8. Denied Access by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

9. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. Remain by M. Night Shyamalan & Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Unabridged) by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

5. Cry Havoc (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

7. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press