US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (Harper)

6. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

9. Buckeye: A Read with Jenna Pick by Patrick Ryan (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. She’s Not Sorry by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

By The Associated Press