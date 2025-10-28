US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Wisdom Takes Work by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

8. The Need to Lead by Dave Berke and Jocko Willink, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

9. Under Siege by Eric Trump, Donald J. Trump – foreword and Lara Trump, narrated by Eric Trump (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

2. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

6. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

8. The Perfect Nanny by D.L. Fisher, performed by Sydney Miede (Audible Studios)

9. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Dream Wedding by Renita D’Silva, performed by Natalie Dew and Jess Nesling (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press