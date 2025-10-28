How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/28/2025

The U.S. stock market pushed further into record heights.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8%. All three indexes set an all-time high for the third straight day.

Gains for UPS and PayPal following strong profit reports helped offset losses for Royal Caribbean and D.R. Horton. Moves were relatively modest in the bond market ahead of a few events that could shake things up. That includes Wednesday’s decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Gold’s price continued to struggle following what’s been a stellar year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.73 points, or 0.2%, to 6,890.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.78 points, or 0.3%, to 47,706.37.

The Nasdaq composite rose 190.04 points, or 0.8%, to 23,827.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.78 points, or 0.5%, to 2,506.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 99.20 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 499.25 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 622.63 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.82 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,009.26 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 5,162.15 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,516.70 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.49 points, or 12.4%.

The Associated Press