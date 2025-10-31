US Marine arrested and accused of kidnapping girl with intent to sexually assault her, FBI says

An active-duty U.S. Marine has been arrested on accusations of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Indiana with the intent of sexually assaulting her, the FBI said Thursday.

William Richard Roy, 24, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, flew to Chicago last week, met the girl in a park and then took her to a hotel overnight before boarding a bus to Durham, North Carolina, the FBI said in a statement.

The girl’s grandmother first reported her missing on Friday, according to the statement.

The FBI arrested Roy when he arrived in Durham on Sunday and the girl was “safely recovered,” the agency said.

Roy faces three charges, which entail enticing and transporting a minor across state lines for an illicit sexual act.

Public records listed one working number that appeared to be associated with Roy, but the person who picked up declined to comment.

The U.S. Marine Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By JESSE BEDAYN

Associated Press