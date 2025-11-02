Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon made history on Sunday with a course record set in the women’s competition and the closest race ever on the men’s side, which was decided by a fraction of a second.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women’s race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds, while compatriot Benson Kipruto won the men’s competition in 2:08.40 by edging Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second.

Friends and fans came out to cheer on their loved ones and celebrate.

