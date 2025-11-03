Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/3/2025

By AP News

Nvidia and other AI superstar stocks propped up Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, even though the majority of stocks within the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

Nvidia was the strongest force lifting the market, much as it has been throughout 2025. Another AI winner, Amazon, rallied after announcing a deal with OpenAI. They helped offset a big loss for Kimberly-Clark, which fell after saying it would buy Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol. Stock indexes ended mixed in Europe following a stronger finish in Asia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.77 points, or 0.2%, to 6,851.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 226.19 points, or 0.5%, to 47,336.68.

The Nasdaq composite rose 109.77 points, or 0.5%, to 23,834.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.14 points, or 0.3%, to 2,471.24.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 970.34 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 4,792.46 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,523.93 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 241.08 points, or 10.8%.

The Associated Press

