Government defends conditions at Chicago-area immigration site as judge considers options

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge opened a court hearing Tuesday into allegations of heartless conditions at a key Chicago-area immigration building that is a stop for people rounded up during immigration sweeps by the Trump administration.

The government is accused of denying detainees proper access to food, water and medical care and coercing them to sign documents they don’t understand. Without that knowledge, and without private communication with lawyers, they have unknowingly relinquished their rights and faced deportation, the lawsuit alleges.

“This is not an issue of not getting a toilet or a Fiji water bottle,” attorney Alexa Van Brunt of the MacArthur Justice Center told the judge. “These are a set of dire conditions that when taken together paint a harrowing picture.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman presided at the hearing just days after Van Brunt’s group and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed the lawsuit and sought a temporary restraining order.

Gettleman said his role is “to determine whether or not the conditions are constitutional.”

The Department of Homeland Security denies the allegations at the Broadview site, just outside Chicago, and says such claims have contributed to death threats against immigration officers.

Attorney Jana Brady of the Justice Department acknowledged there are no beds in the building because it was not intended to be a long-term detention site.

Authorities have “improved the operations” over the past few months, she said, adding there has been a “learning curve.”

“The conditions are not sufficiently serious,” Brady told the judge.

The lead plaintiffs in the case, Pablo Moreno Gonzalez and Felipe Agustin Zamacona, were in the courtroom Tuesday at the judge’s insistence. The Mexican immigrants, who’ve lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years, had been held at Broadview until Friday but remain in government custody.

For months advocates have raised concerns about conditions at the facility, which has drawn scrutiny from members of Congress, political candidates and activist groups. Lawyers and relatives of people held there have called it a de facto detention center, saying up to 200 people have been held at a time without access to legal counsel.

The Broadview center has also drawn demonstrations, leading to the arrests of numerous protesters. The demonstrations are at the center of a separate lawsuit from a coalition of news outlets and protesters who claim federal agents violated their First Amendment rights by repeatedly using tear gas and other weapons on them.

By CHRISTINE FERNANDO

Associated Press