How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/10/2025

Big Tech and other superstars of the U.S. stock market rallied, and Wall Street recovered most of its loss from last week.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.5% Monday and clawed back nearly all its drop from last week, which was its first weekly loss in four.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 381 points, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.3% for its best day since May.

Nvidia was by far the strongest force lifting the market. It was a powerful rebound after Nvidia and other winners of the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology led last week’s drop.

The U.S. market’s rally followed gains for stock indexes around the world.

On Monay:

The S&P 500 rose 103.63 points, or 1.5%, to 6,832.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 381.53 points, or 0.8%, to 47,368.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 522.64 points, 2.3%, to 23,527.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.82 points, or 0.9%, to 2,455.65.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 950.80 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 4,824.41 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,216.38 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 225.49 points, or 10.1%.

The Associated Press