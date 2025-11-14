US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

4. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

5. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

6. “The Christmas Stranger” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

7. “The Proving Ground” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Remain” by Sparks/Shyamalan (Random House)

9. “Empire of the Dawn” by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin’s)

10. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Black Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

13. “Bonds of Hercules (deluxe ed.)” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street)

14. “The Bridge Kingdom (deluxe ed.)” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

15. “Blackthorn” by J.T. Geissinger (Bramble)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Heart Life Music” by Kenny Chesney (Morrow)

2. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

3. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Notes on Being a Man” by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

6. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

8. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

9. “Look Again” by Tim Tebow (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Dear Friend” by Michelle Maros (Harper Celebrate)

11. “Bottom of the Pyramid” by Nia Sioux (Harper Horizon)

12. “Injustice” by Leonnig/Davis (Penguin Press)

13. “Bread of Angels” by Patti Smith (Random House)

14. “That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You” by Elyse Myers (Morrow)

15. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 28″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

4. “Bad Bishop” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

5. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

6. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

7. “The Defender (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

10. “He Knows When You’re Awake” by Alta Hensley (Avon A)

11. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

12. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 5″ by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

14. “He Sees You When You’re Sleeping” by Alta Hensley (Avon A)

15. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

By The Associated Press