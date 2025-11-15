Police officer in critical condition after crash while supporting Vance’s motorcade

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in Tennessee on Friday night while supporting Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade, sending a police officer to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash in Maryville, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Knoxville, involved a state trooper and a Maryville Police Department motorcycle officer, the city said in a statement.

Both were taken to the hospital. Officials did not immediately release information about the trooper’s condition.

Katherine Pierce, the U.S. Secret Service’s resident agent in charge in Knoxville, said the agency was closely monitoring the situation.

“The safety and movement of our protectees were not impacted by this incident,” she said in a statement.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp asked people to pray for the officer, the officer’s family and medical workers.