4 law enforcement officers shot in rural Kansas

By AP News

CARBONDALE, Kan. (AP) — Four law enforcement officers were shot Saturday morning while responding to a residence in a rural area south of Topeka, Kansas.

The shooting was around 10:30 a.m. Three Osage County sheriff’s deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Their conditions are “still very fluid,” Underwood said.

A male suspect died from gunshot wounds, leaders from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and state Highway Patrol said. One other male was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident north of Carbondale. They were on scene for several minutes when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

The area of the shooting is a rural region close to U.S. Highway 75. There is no active threat to the public, Underwood said.

___

Hanna reported from Carbondale, Kansas.

By JACK DURA and JOHN HANNA
Associated Press

