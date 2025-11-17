How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/17/2025

The U.S. stock market fell as Nvidia and other superstars created by the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology dimmed some more.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday and pulled further from its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Nvidia was again the heaviest weight on the market, as it’s often been in its last couple of tumultuous weeks. Worries are high that its stock price shot too high following a stupendous rise, raising the stakes for its profit report coming Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 61.70 points, or 0.9%, to 6,672.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 557.24 points, or 1.2%, to 46,590.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 192.51 points, or 0.8%, to 22,708.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 46.85 points, or 2%, to 2,341.38.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 790.78 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 4,046.02 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,397.28 points, or 17.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 111.22 points, or 5%.

The Associated Press