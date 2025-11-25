US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

7. The Miracles Among Us by Dr. Marc Siegel, narrated by the author, Shannon Bream and Larry Wayne (Harper Influence)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

10. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

Fiction

1. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

2. The Seven Rings by Nora Roberts, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Macmillan Audio)

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

4. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

5. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, performed by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

6. Her Last Christmas by Claire McGowan, performed by Hayley Atwell (Audible Originals)

7. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Quicksilver Bonus Scenes: Kingfisher’s POV by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press