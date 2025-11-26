Trade unions in India stage nationwide protests against new labor codes

NEW DELHI (AP) — A coalition of 10 major Indian trade unions mounted nationwide protests Wednesday against the government’s rollout of new labor codes, saying the sweeping changes were “deceptive fraud” against workers.

Demonstrations were held in several parts of the country as unions representing millions of laborers and farmers accused the government of pushing through the overhaul despite widespread concerns that the new framework erodes job security, weakens collective bargaining and heightens employer control.

It is the first coordinated labor action since the codes took effect last week, underscoring deep tensions between unions and the government over the direction of economic reforms.

While Indian officials said the new framework will modernize outdated laws, improve efficiency and expand social protections, unions argued it would strip essential safeguards and favor employers at a time of rising job insecurity.

“Workers’ rights are being bulldozed, and the government is justifying the move with a barrage of lies that the codes will benefit laborers,” said Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, which is aligned with the communist party and a key trade union in the group that called for the strike.

The four codes — covering wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety — replace 29 labor laws that previously governed hiring, benefits and workplace standards across India’s formal and informal sectors.

The government, while notifying the codes, said the consolidated structure simplifies compliance, reduces fragmentation and gives workers better access to social security, provident fund contributions and safety norms.

The codes make it compulsory for employers to issue appointment letters and fixes a timeframe for payment of salaries. It also allows women to work night shifts with security arrangements by employers.

Social security benefits have been extended to the unorganized sector and gig workers. Fixed-term employees will receive the same benefits as permanent workers, including leaves, maternity benefits and additional payouts after completing one year of service.

Unions, however, argue the implementation has revealed the reforms to be deeply skewed in favor of employers. They point to provisions that allow easy layoffs for larger firms, expand fixed-term employment and tighten conditions for forming unions or calling strikes.

“It’s an attempt to push workers’ back to the colonial era where they can’t even raise their voice nor fight to form or legalize a trade union,” said Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress, another prominent union taking part in the strike.

The government hasn’t formally commented on the strike. It usually dismisses assertions made by the unions.

New Delhi has defended the codes as long overdue, saying that a modern labor framework was essential to attract investment and increase formal jobs. It hopes companies will be encouraged to expand operations, creating more secure employment over time.

By RAJESH ROY

Associated Press