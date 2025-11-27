Skip to main content
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

By AP News

SUSITNA, Alaska (AP) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:11 a.m. local time at a depth of 69 kilometers (43 miles), according to the USGS. Its epicenter was located 12 kilometers (7 miles) west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area located about 67 miles (108 kilometers) northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

A tsunami was not expected, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the U.S. and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.

Thursday’s quake is the largest to hit the south central part of Alaska since 2021, KTUU TV reported.

