How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/28/2025

Wall Street rose for a fifth straight day to put the wraps on a volatile month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in abbreviated trading Friday and closed out November with a slight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Stocks swooned in mid-month as investors worried stocks boosted by the frenzy around artificial intelligence such as Nvidia had gotten too expensive. Nvidia lost 1.8% Friday and closed the month with a double-digit loss. Stocks rallied over the past week on hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.48 points, or 0.5%, to 6,849.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289.30 points, or 0.6%, to 47,716.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151 points, or 0.7%, to 23,365.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.32 points, or 0.6%, to 2,500.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 246.10 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow gained 1,471.01 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq rose 1,092.60 points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 added 130.85 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 967.46 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 5,172.20 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,054.89 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is up 270.28 points, or 12.1%.

