Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/28/2025

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wall Street rose for a fifth straight day to put the wraps on a volatile month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in abbreviated trading Friday and closed out November with a slight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Stocks swooned in mid-month as investors worried stocks boosted by the frenzy around artificial intelligence such as Nvidia had gotten too expensive. Nvidia lost 1.8% Friday and closed the month with a double-digit loss. Stocks rallied over the past week on hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.48 points, or 0.5%, to 6,849.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289.30 points, or 0.6%, to 47,716.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151 points, or 0.7%, to 23,365.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.32 points, or 0.6%, to 2,500.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 246.10 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow gained 1,471.01 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq rose 1,092.60 points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 added 130.85 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 967.46 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 5,172.20 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,054.89 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is up 270.28 points, or 12.1%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.