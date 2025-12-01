Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Man pleads guilty to killing an Ole Miss graduate who was prominent in the LGBTQ community

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Mississippi Student Killing

Mississippi Student Killing

Photo Icon View Photo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Mississippi graduate who was prominent in the LGBTQ+ community pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder and tampering charges as he faced a second trial.

Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. entered the plea in the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee a gay man who disappeared in July 2022. A judge declared a mistrial last year after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Lee went missing from Oxford, where the university is located. In February of this year, deer hunters stumbled upon Lee’s skeletal remains in a wooded area, according to Mississippi Today.

At the first trial, prosecutors claimed Herrington, who was not openly gay, killed Lee after the two had a sexual encounter that ended badly.

Both Herrington and Lee had graduated from Ole Miss.

Herrington is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

His lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

By SOPHIE BATES
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.