US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

4. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

5. Stuart Woods’ Blown Away by Brett Battles (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Heir Apparent by Rebecca Armitage (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

8. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Tom Clancy Executive Power by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Good Spirits by B.K. Borison (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Hachette Audio )

6. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

7. The Heir Apparent by Rebecca Armitage (Hachette Audio )

8. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press