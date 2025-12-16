Customs officer at JFK airport fires his gun during a freeway fight

NEW YORK (AP) — An on-duty Customs and Border Protection officer fired his weapon several times on a freeway leading to New York’s main airport after he said another driver attacked him over a minor traffic crash, Port Authority police said.

It wasn’t clear if any of the shots hit the other driver, who fled the scene after the shooting, according to the customs officer. The episode near John F. Kennedy International Airport remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The officer was unhurt.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway. The Port Authority didn’t say if the officer was driving an official vehicle, and his name has not been released.

The investigation led to traffic delays in the area during the morning commute, but those issues lessened as the morning progressed.