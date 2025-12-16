Skip to main content
An American man dies after fall in the Slovenian Alps

By AP News

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An American man has died in Slovenia apparently after falling off a climbing path in the Alps, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old’s family said he set off on Monday morning toward Slovenia’s highest peak, Mount Triglav, and disappeared, the STA news agency reported.

The man’s body was found around 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the bottom of a mountain trail near the Pokljuka Plateau in northwestern Slovenia. Police said initial findings suggested he had fallen down a steep drop.

The man’s identity has not been revealed. The STA report said he was staying in a cabin near the scenic Bohinj Lake.

Slovenia is a popular destination for both hikers and climbers with its many routes through the Julian Alps.

