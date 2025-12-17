Skip to main content
Photos reveal impact of U.S. aid cuts on Rohingya children in camps in Bangladesh

By AP News
UKHIYA, Bangladesh (AP) — Deep cuts to foreign aid by U.S. President Donald Trump this year, compounded by reductions from other donor countries, have led to the closure of thousands of schools and youth centers in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, severely weakening child protection programs. As a result, girls have been forced into marriage, children as young as 10 have been pushed into hard labor and some girls as young as 12 have been forced into prostitution. The U.S. State Department said it has provided more than $168 million in aid to the Rohingya since Trump took office, citing efforts to improve efficiency and share the burden among donors.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By MAHMUD HOSSAIN OPU
Associated Press

