How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 12/17/2025

More drops for AI stocks dragged the U.S. market lower, pulling Wall Street to its fourth straight loss and its worst in nearly a month. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.8%. The majority of stocks within the S&P 500 rose, including oil producers that benefited from a jump in crude prices following President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Venezuela. But continued drops for stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry drowned out such gains. Nvidia was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. Treasury yields held relatively steady.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 78.83 points, or 1.2%, to 6,721.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.29 points, or 0.5%, to 47,885.97.

The Nasdaq composite fell 418.14 points, or 1.8%, to 22,693.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.01 points, or 1.1%, to 2,492.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 105.98 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 572.08 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 501.85 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.16 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 839.80 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 5,341.75 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,382.53 points, or 17.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 262.14 points, or 11.8%.

The Associated Press