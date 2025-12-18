Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

FAA investigating after small plane crashes into New Hampshire condominiums

Sponsored by:
By AP News
New Hampshire Plane Crash

New Hampshire Plane Crash

Photo Icon View Photos

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A pilot was taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in southern New Hampshire, authorities said.

Emergency crews found the aircraft upside down in a snow bank in the parking lot of a wooded condominium complex in Nashua Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the pilot was the only person on board and was the only person injured. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The Velocity V-Twin plane crashed at the Cannongate Condominiums shortly after departing from the nearby Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m. local time, according to the FAA.

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston showed damage to the roof of one of the condos near the crash site.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.