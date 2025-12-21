Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
58.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion, among largest lottery prizes ever in U.S.

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, Powerball officials said Sunday.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday — white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20. That sets up the fifth largest U.S. jackpot ever for Monday’s drawing, according to a news release from Powerball.

The biggest U.S. jackpot was $2.04 billion in 2022. The winner bought the ticket in California and opted for a lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot, which is the fourth largest in Powerball history, are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The winner can opt for a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.6 billion. Both prize options are before taxes.

The annuity option offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year, Powerball said.

Powerball is available in 45 states and Washington. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.