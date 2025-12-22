Man charged with murder after bow and arrow killing in New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — A man in New Jersey accused of killing a man with a bow and arrow and then barricading himself for hours and setting fires inside a house was charged Monday with murder.

The 44-year-old was arrested Sunday afternoon at the house in Kearny, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New York City, once the fires were put out and following a brief standoff with police. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said the man exited the home armed with knives.

The Kearny Police Department was first notified Saturday at 6:45 p.m. of an injured man near an intersection. Officers later determined the 45-year-old man from nearby Harrison had been struck by arrow. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man accused of killing him was charged with murder, arson and two gun-related crimes. More charges are expected.