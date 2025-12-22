Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Man charged with murder after bow and arrow killing in New Jersey

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — A man in New Jersey accused of killing a man with a bow and arrow and then barricading himself for hours and setting fires inside a house was charged Monday with murder.

The 44-year-old was arrested Sunday afternoon at the house in Kearny, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New York City, once the fires were put out and following a brief standoff with police. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said the man exited the home armed with knives.

The Kearny Police Department was first notified Saturday at 6:45 p.m. of an injured man near an intersection. Officers later determined the 45-year-old man from nearby Harrison had been struck by arrow. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man accused of killing him was charged with murder, arson and two gun-related crimes. More charges are expected.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.