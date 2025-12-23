Skip to main content
Shelter pets rescued by the revitalized Seuk’s Army in photos

By AP News
Pet Rescue Flights

Pet Rescue Flights

BRANDY STATION, Va. (AP) — Dozens of shelter pets were part of a complex weekly airlift conducted by a far-flung, loose-knit group of volunteer pilots and animal lovers known as Seuk’s Army. For some years, they have brought pets from overwhelmed Southern animal shelters to foster and rescue groups farther north.

But this day was special: The volunteers relayed 117 animals, about twice as many as usual, to mark the anniversary of a tragedy that has transformed the group: member Seuk Kim’s fatal crash on a rescue flight on Nov. 24, 2024.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By ALLISON ROBBERT
Associated Press

