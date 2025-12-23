3 inmates captured in Florida after escape from jail near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Three inmates who escaped from a jail east of Atlanta, including one who was being held on a murder charge, have been apprehended in Florida, a member of a federal fugitive task force confirmed.

Eric Heinze, assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, declined to share further details ahead of a news conference planned in Atlanta later Tuesday.

The inmates’ escape from DeKalb County Jail was discovered early Monday during a routine security check, the county sheriff’s office said.

“We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement before the inmates were recaptured. Authorities have not shared details about how the escape was carried out.

The inmates range in age from 24 to 31, with the youngest one charged with murder and armed robbery. The other two inmates face charges that include armed robbery and arson.

The sheriff’s office had warned that the men might be armed and were considered dangerous after their escape.

The jail is in Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.