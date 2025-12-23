US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending December 19:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

5. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. Sleep Yourself Smart by Viertausendhertz GmbH, narrated by David Ajala (Audible Originals)

9. Age Like a Girl by Dr. Mindy Pelz , narrated by the author (Hay House LLC)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Kit Harington, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Daniel Mays, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Gemma Whelan, Indira Varma, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

4. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

6. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

7. My Husband Next Door by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Stepson by D.L. Fisher, performed by Jessica Preddy (Audible Studios)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press