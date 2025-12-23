Skip to main content
Gunman dead after a shooting at a Delaware DMV

By AP News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A gunman is dead after a shooting at a Delaware motor vehicle agency, Gov. Matt Meyer said.

Neither his office nor state and local police immediately returned messages seeking details about the shooting in New Castle, just a few miles outside of Wilmington.

State police said in a social media post that the threat was over before 3 p.m. The governor, also on social media, later said “the shooter has been confirmed deceased.”

“State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts,” Meyer said on X, formerly Twitter. “We will share updates as they are confirmed.”

