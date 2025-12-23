How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/23/2025

Wall Street closed at another record following a surprisingly strong report on economic growth over the summer.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Tuesday, beating the all-time high it reached earlier this month. More gains for big tech stocks drove the index higher, even as most stocks in the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

Novo Nordisk jumped after U.S. regulators approved a pill version of the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, the first daily oral medication to treat obesity. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.30 points, or 0.5%, to 6,909.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.2%, to 48,442.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 133.02 points, or 0.6%, to 23,561.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.66 points, or 0.7%, to 2,541.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.29 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 307.52 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 254.23 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,028.16 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 5,898.19 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,251.05 points, or 22%.

The Russell 2000 is up 310.96 points, or 13.9%.

The Associated Press