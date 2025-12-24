ICE agents shoot at a moving vehicle on Christmas Eve, injuring 2

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Federal immigration agents shot at a moving vehicle on Wednesday morning during an enforcement and removal action, striking one person and injuring another, local officials said.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said neither person had life-threatening injuries, and both were taken to the hospital.

Anne Arundel police responded to a report of a shooting involving federal agents at about 10:50 a.m. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were the only officials involved in the shooting, police said.

Preliminarily, police said the agents approached a white van, but the vehicle attempted to run them over. The agents fired at the van, which accelerated until coming to a stop in a wooded area, police said.

Officials did not release the identities of those injured in the shooting.

Anne Arundel police said they will investigate the shooting, while the FBI investigates the alleged assault on the agents and ICE conducts an internal investigation.

The Associated Press