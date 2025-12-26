Delaware State Police say DMV gunman let customers leave, fired at approaching officers

A man accused of fatally shooting a Delaware State Police trooper at a DMV office allowed customers to leave and then fired at approaching officers before being killed, investigators said Friday.

State Police Cpl. Matthew Snook was working an overtime assignment at the New Castle DMV reception desk on Tuesday afternoon when Rahman Rose entered as a customer, approached him from behind and shot him with a handgun, state police said in a news release.

Rose, 44, of Wilmington, continued firing at the trooper, who pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run, investigators said. Rose then allowed customers to leave but fired multiple rounds at law enforcement as they approached the building.

A New Castle county police officer shot Rose through a window from outside the building. Rose later died at a hospital.

Snook, who went by “Ty,” was a 10-year veteran of the state police force. On Wednesday, members of the community lined roadways and displayed messages of gratitude as a procession of troopers, police officers and firefighters escorted his body from the state medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

William Crotty, superintendent of the Delaware State Police, said the outpouring of support served as a reminder that Snook’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have asked witnesses or others with relevant information to contact detectives.

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press