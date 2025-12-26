Man dead, 2 police officers hurt in shooting during custody exchange in North Carolina

MINT HILL, N.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed Friday after firing at police in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, during a child custody exchange, authorities said.

Two Mint Hill police officers were also wounded in the shooting and are in critical condition, Mint Hill Police said in a statement on social media.

Mint Hill officers were called to the exchange at an Edible Arrangement store around 10:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting and officers fired back. Police say he died in the exchange of gunfire.

Employees at Empire Pizza nearby were on a smoke break and saw two officers go inside the store, then saw one of them leading the other outside with blood on their hands, manager Kevin Phayme told reporters at the scene.

Mint Hill is a suburb of about 27,000 people about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Charlotte.