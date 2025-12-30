Derailed train in Kentucky causes a chemical leak and sparks a fire

TRENTON, Ky. (AP) — A derailed CSX train leaked a flammable chemical and sparked a fire in a rural part of southern Kentucky on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order that was later lifted for nearby residents.

No injuries were reported after 31 rail cars derailed at about 6:15 a.m. CST in Todd County, CSX said in a statement. The derailment caused a leak of molten sulfur from one rail car and sparked a fire that was extinguished by late Tuesday morning, the company said.

Crews at the scene were working “as safely and quickly as possible” to clean up the site, it said.

“We appreciate the swift response and coordination of local first responders and emergency management officials,” the company said. “Our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of onsite personnel, the surrounding community and mitigating any potential risk to the environment.”

The chemical substance that leaked can be toxic when it is on fire, the company said. But air quality testing at the derailment site indicated that “everything is good now” and the shelter-in-place order was lifted, said Ash Groves, emergency management director for Todd County.

Todd County authorities had issued a half-mile shelter-in-place order around the impacted site as a precaution.

The derailment occurred about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of downtown Trenton — about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.