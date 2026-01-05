Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/5/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, led by a mix of energy companies and banks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Monday and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%.

Crude oil prices rose after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a weekend raid.

Shares of Chevron and Halliburton rose sharply after President Donald Trump floated a plan for U.S. oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry. Banks also gained ground.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.58 points, or 0.6%, to 6,902.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 594.79 points, or 1.2%, to 48,977.18.

The Nasdaq composite rose 160.19 points, or 0.7%, to 23,395.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.70 points, or 1.6%, to 2,547.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 56.55 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 913.89 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 153.83 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.01 points, or 2.7%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.