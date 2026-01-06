How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/6/2026

Broad gains led by technology stocks pushed Wall Street to more records.

The S&P 500 set another all-time-high Tuesday. The gains mirror much of the action from the previous year, when big technology stocks often drove the market to a series of records.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, driven by more gains from tech giants including Microsoft and Amazon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

Markets get several updates on the job market this week that could shed more light on where the economy and interest rates are heading.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 42.77 points, or 0.6%, to 6,944.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 484.90 points, or 1%, to 49,462.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151.35 points, or 0.6%, to 23,547.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.98 points, or 1.4%, to 2,582.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.35 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 1,079.69 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 311.54 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 74.68 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 99.32 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 1,398.79 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 305.18 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 100.99 points, or 4.1%.

The Associated Press