Spanberger says she’s still digesting significance of becoming 1st woman elected Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Less than two weeks before her inauguration, Democrat Abigail Spanberger says she’s still digesting what it means to become the first female governor in Virginia’s nearly 250-year history.

“The campaign was about the things I want to do for Virginians,” Spanberger told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “It’s about the challenges that Virginians are facing. But as we are preparing for the actual inauguration and for me to be sworn in, there are elements of a greater realization on my part, as I hear other people kind of verbalizing their excitement about what it means.”

One woman came up to her to share about her daughter’s astounded reaction that the state hadn’t previously had a woman as governor, she said. Spanberger also recalled talking with an excited teenage girl who said she’s interested in someday running for president.

“For the next generation of kids, it’ll be normal to see a woman in this role, whether it’s doing the joyful things of ribbon cuttings or the hard things of contending with whatever challenges we might be facing into the future,” she said.

Spanberger will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 17 outside the Virginia Capitol. The former congresswoman, who defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by 15 points in November, said she was struck when she saw her photo in a Richmond Times-Dispatch article next to pictures of men sworn in before her.

“It said, ‘Spanberger joins the boys club,’” she recalled. “That was actually a really interesting visual for me.”

Spanberger’s win in November was a boost for Democrats on a big night that cast doubts about President Donald Trump’s political strength heading into this year’s midterm elections.

She said serving in Congress when Trump was in his first term taught her there’s a variety of issues to work on and potential places to find common ground. “And when we can be aligned in support of Virginia, Virginians, our economy and our shared priorities, that there will be places to work with him, but when he’s making choices that might impact or hurt Virginians, Virginia jobs, Virginia’s economy, then I will be a relentless advocate for, and defender of, Virginia,” she said.

The governor-elect said her agenda for the top of her term would center on economic relief, including seeking more tenant protections against evictions and policies aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.

Conservative critics say her plans will drive up costs for residents of a state facing economic uncertainty, a decrease in federal dollars and a cost-of-living crisis.

By OLIVIA DIAZ

Associated Press/Report for America