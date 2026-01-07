Trump’s Greenland idea isn’t new. The US has pursued it at least 3 times before

President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark fits into a long, little-known pattern in U.S. history. From quiet discussions after the Civil War to a $100 million offer in the wake of World War II, American leaders have repeatedly seen Greenland as a strategic prize.

Here’s a look:

1867–1868: Early US interest after the Alaska purchase

After the U.S. bought Alaska from Russia, officials under Secretary of State William Seward discussed acquiring Greenland as part of a broader push into the Arctic.

Seward noted the territory was rich in natural resources, including coal. But the idea never advanced to a formal offer, as Congress had little interest in pursuing another Arctic acquisition.

1910: Proposed land swap involving Greenland

Under President William Howard Taft, American diplomats floated a complex land-exchange plan that would have transferred Greenland to the United States in return for concessions elsewhere. Denmark rejected the proposal, and it quickly collapsed.

1946: Formal post–World War II purchase offer

At the outset of the Cold War, President Harry Truman’s administration formally offered Denmark $100 million in gold to buy Greenland, citing its strategic importance. During World War II, a U.S.-built airfield on the island had served as a major refueling point for military planes en route to Europe.

Denmark rejected Truman’s offer, though the U.S. retained military access. That presence continues today at the remote Pituffik Space Base, the U.S. Department of Defense’s northernmost installation.

By R.J. RICO

Associated Press