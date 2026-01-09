Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

By AP News
Police Shooting NYC Hospital

Police Shooting NYC Hospital

Photo Icon View Photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Police shot a man wielding a sharp object in a hospital in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, New York City police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a sharp object inside the facility in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. The man, who was not yet been identified, was shot by officers.

The department declined to provide more details, including the type of weapon the man wielded or his condition after the shooting, saying more information will be provided at a news conference later Thursday.

Spokespersons for the hospital declined to comment, deferring to police.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.