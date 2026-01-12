3 inmates dead, corrections officer and others injured in Georgia prison fight, police say

DAVISBORO, Ga. (AP) — Three inmates were killed and a corrections officer and several other inmates were injured when a fight broke out Sunday at a state prison in Georgia, according to local police.

A fight broke out among the inmates at the Washington State Prison, leaving three inmates dead, Davisboro Police Chief Leondus Dixon said in an email. A corrections officer was injured and 12 inmates were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Dixon said.

The medium security prison in Davisboro, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, has a capacity of about 1,550 inmates, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.

The Department of Corrections is leading the investigation, Dixon said. In addition to Davisboro police, he said the Washington County and Johnson County sheriff’s offices and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking information about the incident.