Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

3 inmates dead, corrections officer and others injured in Georgia prison fight, police say

By AP News

DAVISBORO, Ga. (AP) — Three inmates were killed and a corrections officer and several other inmates were injured when a fight broke out Sunday at a state prison in Georgia, according to local police.

A fight broke out among the inmates at the Washington State Prison, leaving three inmates dead, Davisboro Police Chief Leondus Dixon said in an email. A corrections officer was injured and 12 inmates were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Dixon said.

The medium security prison in Davisboro, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, has a capacity of about 1,550 inmates, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.

The Department of Corrections is leading the investigation, Dixon said. In addition to Davisboro police, he said the Washington County and Johnson County sheriff’s offices and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking information about the incident.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.