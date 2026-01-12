How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/12/2026

Wall Street edged to more records after bouncing back from early losses taken because of worries about the worsening feud between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday and added to its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered an early loss of 1% and rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Some nervousness was still evident in the market, though, amid concern that the Fed may be on the path to less independence in setting interest rates to keep inflation under control. Gold rose, and the U.S. dollar sank.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.99 points, or 0.2%, to 6,977.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.13 points, or 0.2%, to 49,590.20.

The Nasdaq composite rose 62.56 points, or 0.3%, to 23,733.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.47 points, or 0.4%, to 2,635.69.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 131.77 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 1,526.91 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 491.91 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.79 points, or 6.2%.

The Associated Press