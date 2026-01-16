Ralph Lauren front row draws celebrities to Milan show

MILAN (AP) — Celebrities packed the Ralph Lauren front row during Milan Fashion Week on Friday for the launch of a Milan-centric season that includes dressing Team USA for next month’s Winter Olympics.

Guests included actors Colman Domingo, fresh off the Golden Globes red carpet, Liam Hemsworth, who took a break from the ski slopes, and Noah Schnapp, who just wrapped the Stranger Things finale.

Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks broke off an Alpine skiing trip to attend the show which unveiled a very Americana collection of layered outwear, Texan suits and intarsia knitwear.

Hundreds of screaming fans waited outside Ralph Lauren’s Milan palazzo for K-pop star Mark Lee, rushing his vehicle as he stepped out to give fans a big heart sign. The Canadian-born singer said that K-pop’s massive appeal continues to catch him off guard.

“It surprises me even to this day. I was born in North America, and even then K-pop wasn’t this big,’’ Lee said from the front row before the show. “I am honored to be able to be a part of this phenomenon. I feel like it’s kind of my responsibility to share the good influences that I have in K-pop, for the world.’’

During the show, singer Nick Jonas and actor Tom Hiddleston flanked David Lauren, the fashion house’s brand and innovation leader who will be back in Milan as Team USA is fitted for the opening and closing ceremony looks for the Games which start on Feb. 6.

After the release of Stranger Things’ final season, Schnapp said he is reading scripts and looking perhaps beyond the sci-fi world. “I’m pretty proud of what we have done. I am happy to close it out. I think it’s time. I am excited about what’s to come,’’ the 21-year-old actor said before the show.

“I love Italy, I love the Italian people, and I love this brand,’’ said Schnapp, wearing a smart double-breasted Navy jacket with brass buttons. The University of Pennsylvania senior said he would be back in Italy in a couple of weeks to watch some Olympic ice hockey games with his Canadian-born parents.

“They made sure I was educated in the hockey culture,’’ Schnapp said.

Domingo turned heads at the Golden Globes with a lapel full of Boucheron diamonds. For Ralph Lauren, he wore Boucheron stud earrings to accompany his tweed three-piece suit with a matching overcoat flung handily over his shoulder.

Domingo, a darling of the fashion world who won an Emmy for “Euphoria,” said the collection felt “very modern.”

“We were watching sort of Texas tuxedos and cowboy hats, cowboy boots, we’re looking at Navajo prints, at beautiful jewelry. Things that look vintage and things that are looking forward. We’re looking at mountaineer boots — which I thought was very bold to put in the conversation as sort of effortlessly luxurious,” the actor said. “Also, feeling like yourself: You can climb the mountains in Aspen and you can also be ready for an elegant a cocktail at the same time.’’

“I think that is the most beautiful expression of Ralph Lauren. You feel the aspirational American values in your clothing,’’ Domingo said.

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer