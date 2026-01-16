How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/16/2026

Stocks edged a bit lower on Wall Street as the first week of corporate earnings season closes out with markets trading near record levels.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday after a day of wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Gains for several big tech companies helped offset weakness elsewhere.

A handful of regional U.S. banks reported their earnings following mixed reports from their larger peers. Pittsburgh’s PNC jumped after it beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter targets, but Regions Financial fell after reporting results that missed forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.1%, to 6,940.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.11 points, or 0.2%, to 49,359.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 14.63 points, or 0.1%, to 23,515.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.18 points, or 0.1%, to 2,677.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.27 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 144.74 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 155.96 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.51 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 94.51 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 1,296.04 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 273.40 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 195.83 points, or 7.9%.

The Associated Press