How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/16/2026

Stocks edged a bit lower on Wall Street as the first week of corporate earnings season closes out with markets trading near record levels.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday after a day of wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.
Gains for several big tech companies helped offset weakness elsewhere.
A handful of regional U.S. banks reported their earnings following mixed reports from their larger peers. Pittsburgh’s PNC jumped after it beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter targets, but Regions Financial fell after reporting results that missed forecasts.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.1%, to 6,940.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.11 points, or 0.2%, to 49,359.33.
The Nasdaq composite fell 14.63 points, or 0.1%, to 23,515.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.18 points, or 0.1%, to 2,677.74.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 26.27 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 144.74 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 155.96 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 53.51 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 94.51 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 1,296.04 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 273.40 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 195.83 points, or 7.9%.
The Associated Press