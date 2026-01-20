US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 16:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Enough by Oprah Winfrey and Ania M. Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., M.D., Ph.D., narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Reframe Your Brain by Scott Adams, narrated by Andrew Baldwin (Scott Adams, Inc.)

5. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Get It Done by Gretchen Rubin, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

8. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Iwan Rheon, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Matt Berry, David Holmes, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Woman Down by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Sarah Naughton (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Kit Harington, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Daniel Mays, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Gemma Whelan, Indira Varma, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

By The Associated Press